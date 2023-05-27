Mukhtar leads Nashville against the Columbus Crew

The Crew are 1-4-1 in road games. The Crew have a 0-3-2 record in games they score a single goal.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has eight goals and five assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has six goals and three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.