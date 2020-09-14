Moustakas homers as Reds sweep Pirates with 9-4 win

“It was a good feeling for sure to contribute to the team," Romano said. "I knew in my heart I could get back here. I know I can pitch here. I had to grind it out and it paid off today,”

In the opener, rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Reds to a 3-1 win.

With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.

The 24-year-old Stephenson lifted his batting helmet off his head with his left hand and pumped both arms in the sir before being swarmed by teammates at the plate.

“I had one of these at High A, but this was so much more exciting,” Stephenson said. ”(Coach) Freddie (Benavides) told me right before that, if Jose gets on, I’m going to pinch-hit. I had been hitting in the cage all game, but that time I didn’t get a chance to put my gloves on because it was the next pitch he got a hit.”

Votto also homered in the first game, and Raisel Iglesias (3-3) got two outs for the win.

“It was two great team wins," said Reds manager David Bell, celebrating his 48th birthday. "When Moustakas hit his home run it was as excited as I’ve seen our team. Against a tough left-handed pitcher, he just hung in there.”

Colin Moran connected for Pittsburgh in the opener, and Josh Bell went deep in the second game.

The Pirates struck out a combined 25 times in the two games, and their pitchers issued nine walks in the nightcap. The Pirates were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since May 1, 2014, at Baltimore.

“Those are the things that bother me the most,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “You can't strike out 25 times in 14 innings and walk nine guys in a seven-inning game.”

The Reds broke open the second game by scoring three runs in the sixth without getting a hit. Akiyama walked with the bases loaded. Shortstop Erik Gonzalez had a costly error, and Curt Casali scored on a wild pitch by Geoff Hartlieb.

Anthony DeSclafani struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati in his first start since Sept. 5. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller permitted three runs in three innings. He was activated off the injured list after being sidelined by a left oblique injury.

Keller walked Suárez leading off the second. Moustakas flied out before Goodwin lofted an opposite-field drive into the left-field seats.

Goodwin’s homer was his second in two days and sixth of the season.

Votto led off the third with a booming shot to deep right-center for his ninth homer.

BASERUNNING BLUNDER

The Pirates lost a second run in the first inning of the nightcap when Moran failed to score from second as Josh Bell was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double with two outs. Moran slowed down while approaching the plate and didn’t touch it before Bell was thrown out. A video review confirmed the call.

MOVING UP

Votto's Game 2 homer gave him 960 career RBIs, tying Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin for fifth on the team list.

ABOUT TIME

Moran’s tying drive in the opener was the first homer by a current Pirate off Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer.

FAMILIAR FACE

Cincinnati’s Nick Senzel started in center in the opener and went 0 for 3 in his first game in exactly one month. The second-overall selection in the 2016 draft was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 14 with an undisclosed issue.

TRAINING ROOM

Pirates: Between games, RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lat.

Reds: RHP José De León left after walking the only two batters he faced in the fifth inning. He was visited by a trainer.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (0-4) was slated to start Tuesday. He threw four scoreless innings against the White Sox last Tuesday in his second start since coming off the injured list. He had been sidelined by right triceps inflammation.

Reds: After 242 consecutive relief appearances, RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-1) makes his first start on Tuesday since Sept. 16, 2015, at San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, reacts with Eugenio Suarez, right, after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer throws in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Pittsburgh Pirates' Cody Ponce throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster