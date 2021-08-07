Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0

Pirates starter JT Brubaker (4-11) owned a 1.76 ERA in three previous starts against Cincinnati, but was hit hard on Friday.

Moustakas — who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 68 games with a right heel contusion — had a two-run double in his first at-bat.

“There was a lot of good at bats in front of me,” Moustakas said. "I got a pitch to hit and didn’t miss it.”

Barnhart's three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning. It was his 50th career homer.

“It was a hit parade there in the first," Brubaker said. “It was just, what can I do to get out of this inning as soon as possible. I just got sped up.”

Winker led off the second with his 22nd homer of the season. Moustakas doubled and scored on Kyle Farmer's single and the Reds led 9-0 after two innings.

“It's challenging when you put yourself in that kind of hole,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Miley is one of the last guys you want to give that kind of lead to.”

India's solo homer off Kyle Keller in the sixth capped the scoring. It was his fourth homer in seven games.

“A lot of good things happened,” Reds manager David Bell said. “To get Moose into it early, he got some big hits and had a nice night. It sure is nice getting our team back.”

BATTERED BUCS

The Reds improved to 7-1 this season against the Pirates, 5-0 at Great American Ball Park. They have outscored the Pirates 68-21, and got Nick Castellanos and Moustakas back from injury in time for this series. “We kind of walked into Moustakas and Castellanos coming back,” Shelton said. “They are built for this ballpark."

DOUBLING UP

Moustakas doubled three times in a game for the first time in his career. He is the first Reds batter with three doubles in a game since Jose Peraza did it on Aug. 15, 2018 against Cleveland.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: Outfielder Ben Gamel, who was scratched from Thursday's start, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. First baseman Colin Moran (left wrist fracture) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

Reds: Catcher Tyler Stephenson, who left Thursday's game with a cramp, was available off the bench. RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow) completed his minor-league rehab and could be activated Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will start RHP Mitch Keller against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday. Keller is 0-2 with a 9.37 ERA and 17 earned runs allowed in 16 1/3 innings in four career starts against the Reds. Gutierrez will make his 13th career appearance, first against the Pirates.

