Mount St. Mary's visits Cincinnati following Thomas' 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -25.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Mount St. Mary's after Day Day Thomas scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 74-62 win against the Dayton Flyers.

Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 9.3 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Mount St. Mary's went 23-13 overall a season ago while going 9-8 on the road. The Mountaineers averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.