Mother, stepfather indicted in boy's 'severe abuse' death

Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, 24, and Jose Emanuel Santos-Perez, 37, both of North Linden, also were charged with felonious assault and three counts of child endangerment in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury. IT's not clear if either one has retained an attorney.

Fabian Maldonado-Cortez died May 23 at a hospital, shortly after Columbus police responded to a 911 call at the family's home. A report by the Franklin County Coroner's office documented multiple blunt force injuries on Fabian’s head, neck, chest, abdomen, back and extremities. There were also patterned “U” shaped abrasions, along with nine significant burn injuries on the boy’s chest.