Mother charged in fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at hotel

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn and was reported about 30 minutes later by Daneicha Bringht, 30, of Parma. She initially told police that someone had shot her son, Kaamir, in the head and stomach and she had suffered a hand wound, but she eventually admitted shooting her son, authorities said.

Bringht and her son apparently were alone in the room at the time, and the child had several gunshot wounds. Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting.