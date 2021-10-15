journal-news logo
X

Most Republicans vying for US Senate in Ohio are vaccinated

news
37 minutes ago
Most Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19

VERSAILLES, Ohio (AP) — Most of the Republican candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat said Thursday that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A question about their shots was posed to GOP contenders for the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman during a candidate forum sponsored by several local county Republican parties in the rural Dayton area and organized by the Ohio Press Network, a right-leaning news website.

Cleveland.com reports that former state GOP chair Jane Timken, author JD Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons all oppose mandates requiring vaccinations against the coronavirus, but they said they got vaccinated themselves for personal reasons.

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, another Republican candidate, refused to answer the question. He had previously said his vaccine status is a personal medical issue.

Businessman Mark Pukita was the only one to say he was unvaccinated, drawing applause from among the 200 people gathered in a high school auditorium.

Ohio Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan, a Republican Senate candidate from Cleveland, did not attend the event, citing a schedule conflict.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper, a progressive, are running for the Democratic nomination.

In Other News
1
Madison coach wins world trophy, Middletown firefighters deliver 2...
2
Cincinnati police officer accused of failing to turn in rape kits
3
Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County
4
Drop in Ohio report card performance was expected amid COVID-19, Butler
5
Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top