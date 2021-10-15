Most Republicans vying for US Senate in Ohio are vaccinated

A question about their shots was posed to GOP contenders for the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman during a candidate forum sponsored by several local county Republican parties in the rural Dayton area and organized by the Ohio Press Network, a right-leaning news website.

Cleveland.com reports that former state GOP chair Jane Timken, author JD Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons all oppose mandates requiring vaccinations against the coronavirus, but they said they got vaccinated themselves for personal reasons.