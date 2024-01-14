Moss scores 24, Toledo takes down Ball State 77-72

Led by Ra'Heim Moss' 24 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Ball State Cardinals 77-72
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss scored 24 points, Dante Maddox Jr. added 21 and Toledo beat Ball State 77-72 on Saturday night.

Moss shot 9 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (10-6, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Maddox was 7-for-17 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Javan Simmons finished with 12 points.

Jalin Anderson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Cardinals (8-8, 0-4). Basheer Jihad added 13 points and five blocks for Ball State. Davion Bailey also recorded 13 points. The Cardinals prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

