Moss scores 20 as Toledo beats Northern Illinois 89-73

David Coit led the Huskies (6-12, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Xavier Amos added 21 points and two blocks for Northern Illinois. In addition, Zarigue Nutter finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. The loss is the eighth straight for the Huskies.

Toledo hosts Bowling Green and Northern Illinois squares off against Ball State on the road both on Saturday.

