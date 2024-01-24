Moss scores 20 as Toledo beats Northern Illinois 89-73

Led by Ra'Heim Moss' 20 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 89-73
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss' 20 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Illinois 89-73 on Tuesday night.

Moss also had six rebounds for the Rockets (12-7, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons scored 19 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line. Tyler Cochran shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points.

David Coit led the Huskies (6-12, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Xavier Amos added 21 points and two blocks for Northern Illinois. In addition, Zarigue Nutter finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. The loss is the eighth straight for the Huskies.

Toledo hosts Bowling Green and Northern Illinois squares off against Ball State on the road both on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

