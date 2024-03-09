Moss' 21 lead Toledo over Kent State 86-71

Led by Ra'Heim Moss' 21 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 86-71 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss scored 21 points as Toledo beat Kent State 86-71 on Friday night.

Moss had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets (20-11, 14-4 Mid-American Conference). Dante Maddox Jr. added 18 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had three steals. Andre Lorentsson had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Flashes (15-16, 8-10) were led in scoring by VonCameron Davis, who finished with 20 points, eight assists and four steals. Kent State also got 14 points from Giovanni Santiago. Julius Rollins also had 13 points and two steals.

Moss led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. Toledo pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points. Maddox led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

