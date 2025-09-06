Morton's 3 TDs and a pick-6 help No. 24 Texas Tech roll past Kent State 62-14

Morton started Saturday after leaving the victory over Pine Bluff in the second quarter with what coach Joey McGuire described as a hyperextended knee. Morton, who had been listed as questionable, was 18 of 26 for 258 yards while playing only the first half.

“I knew ... he would probably fight me to play,” McGuire said. “Behren is just a different cat. Really, the progression between Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I knew he was going to play.”

Dru DeShields threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the fourth quarter for the Golden Flashes (1-1), who ended a 21-game losing streak with a 21-17 victory over Merrimack in their opener.

Kent State had negative total yards until Gavin Garcia ran 38 yards on a screen pass on its sixth possession early in the second quarter. Two plays later, Gill-Howard took his interception the other way for a 38-0 lead.

The 290-pounder from Northern Illinois, part of Texas Tech’s highly touted transfer class, made the catch behind the line of scrimmage and scored untouched after Lee Hunter applied quick pressure and A.J. Holmes Jr. tipped the pass.

“I played running back in high school, a little bit of tight end, a little bit of receiver, back 50 pounds ago,” Gill-Howard said. “Obviously, I’m not doing that anymore. Maybe we’ll see that in the future.”

The takeaway

Kent State: The first illustration of futility came on the first punt when Jake Stoeckel had a knee on the ground as he caught the snap. The second came late in the first half when center Dustyn Morell's shotgun snap apparently slipped out of his hand and stayed on the ground right below him. Texas Tech's Anthony Holmes Jr. recovered the fumble.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders scored on their first 14 possessions of the season, all 11 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the first three against Kent State. Jack Burgess' first punt this year came late in the first quarter.

First to 100

Third-string running back Adam Hill was the first to 100 yards rushing for the Red Raiders this season. He had 127 yards on 16 carries, all in the second half. In fact, all 206 of his yards have come after halftime, with the outcome no longer in doubt. The blowouts have limited the action for the top two backs, Dickey and J'Koby Williams.

Hill lost a fumble that set up Kent State's second TD.

“I know the first thing he’s going to say to me whenever I get a chance to see him is the fumble, we’ve got to have better ball security,” McGuire said. “But I’m proud of him, and that’s been really big for him to get those reps.”

Up next

Kent State: The Mid-American Conference opener against Buffalo at home next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Oregon State next Saturday in the last of three straight at home to start the season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football