Morton-Robertson's 19 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Wright St.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Wright State 88-80 on Thursday night.
Morton-Robertson also contributed three steals for the Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Anthony Roberts recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.
Trey Calvin led the Raiders (11-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and five assists. Brandon Noel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste had 10 points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
