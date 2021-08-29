journal-news logo
Morgan expected to start for Cleveland against Boston

By The Associated Press
11 hours ago
The Red Sox will start Tanner Houck on Sunday while the Indians are expected to counter with Eli Morgan

Boston Red Sox (75-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-64, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +139, Red Sox -161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Sunday.

The Indians are 34-30 in home games in 2020. Cleveland's lineup has 164 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 30 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 34-30 away from home. Boston has slugged .445 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Garrett Whitlock recorded his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Nick Wittgren took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 127 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .277 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

