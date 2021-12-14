Morehead St. faces tough test vs No. 22 Xavier

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 55.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. Xavier has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) across its previous three contests while Morehead State has assists on 51 of 69 field goals (73.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 65.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Eagles have allowed only 62.4 points per game over their last five games.

___

___

