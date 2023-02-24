X
Dark Mode Toggle

Moore's 35 lead Oakland past Wright State 75-68

news
28 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Wright State Raiders 75-68 on Thursday night led by Jalen Moore's 35 points

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 35 points as Oakland beat Wright State 75-68 on Thursday night.

Moore had nine rebounds and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 11-8 Horizon League). Keaton Hervey scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Trey Townsend went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Raiders (16-14, 9-10) were led by Brandon Noel, who posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Huibregste added 15 points for Wright State. Andrew Welage also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
West Chester police cruiser bursts into flames, insurance company sues...
2
Lakota teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct
3
Hamilton Police plan school zone speed crackdown Friday
4
McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was...
5
Oxford Twp. trustees discuss electric aggregation plan participation
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top