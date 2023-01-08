BreakingNews
Moore's 20 help Oakland knock off Wright State 75-73

news
1 hour ago
Led by Jalen Moore's 20 points and a 3-pointer by Rocket Watts from the right corner with 12.6 seconds left, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Wright State Raiders 75-73 on Sunday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Moore had 20 points and Rocket Watts hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 12.6 seconds lift to give Oakland a 75-73 victory over Wright State on Sunday.

Moore had five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 4-2 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Watts was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Raiders (9-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by AJ Braun, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Wright State also got 14 points and 15 rebounds from Brandon Noel. Amari Davis also recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Oakland hosts Robert Morris while Wright State visits Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

