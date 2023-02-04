X
Moore scores 25, Oakland downs Cleveland State 92-89 in OT

Jalen Moore scored 25 points and Oakland had two other players over 20 points in a 92-89 overtime victory over Cleveland State

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 25 points and Oakland had two other players over 20 points in a 92-89 overtime victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.

Moore had seven assists and five steals for the Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds and four blocks. Blake Lampman recorded 22 points, with five 3-pointers.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Vikings (14-11, 9-5). Cleveland State also got 17 points and two steals from Jayson Woodrich. Deshon Parker had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

