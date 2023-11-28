Montreal visits Columbus in Eastern Conference action

Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Columbus has a 7-12-4 record overall and a 5-6-1 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 4-0-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Montreal is 9-10-2 overall and 4-4-2 on the road. The Canadiens have a -16 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 73 conceded.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and five assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Canadiens. Michael Matheson has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (knee), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (upper body), Arber Xhekaj: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.