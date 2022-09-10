journal-news logo
Montreal rallies for 2-2 draw vs Crew, secures playoff spot

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

news
1 hour ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Victory Wanyama scored in the 89th minute and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in stoppage time as Montreal rallied for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew on Friday night that secured the team's first playoff spot since 2016.

Montreal is second in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference at 16-9-5 with four games left in the regular season.

Jonathan Mensah and Lucas Zelarayán scored for Columbus (9-6-14).

With three minutes of stoppage time remaining, Brault-Guillard scored from outside the box to tie the score.

Columbus’ Luis Diaz was sent off with 15 minutes remaining. Montreal made it 2-1 when a shot from Matko Miljevic deflected off Wanyama.

The Crew forced three excellent stops from Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis in the opening 15 minutes. Columbus broke through in the 66th on Mensah's header.

Zelarayán made it 2-0 less than a minute later with a well-placed volley after an initial shot was blocked.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://apnews.com/AP_Sports

CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan celebrates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan celebrates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan celebrates after scoring against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, defends against Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, defends against Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Alistair Johnston, left, defends against Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Mason Toye, right, is defended by Columbus Crew's Milos Degenek during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Mason Toye, right, is defended by Columbus Crew's Milos Degenek during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

CF Montreal's Mason Toye, right, is defended by Columbus Crew's Milos Degenek during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Graham Hughes

Credit: Graham Hughes

