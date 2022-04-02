journal-news logo
Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3 on Torres' game-winner

CF Montréal midfielder Joaquín Torres reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal midfielder Joaquín Torres reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

1 hour ago
Joaquín Torres scored the game-winning goal in Montreal’s 4-3 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Torres' winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal.

Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara.

Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0).

Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he faced for Montreal. Alec Kann saved two of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara crashes into the net after an attempt on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara crashes into the net after an attempt on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal forward Kei Kamara crashes into the net after an attempt on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, scores during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, scores during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, scores during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston watches as an own-goal goes into the net during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston watches as an own-goal goes into the net during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston watches as an own-goal goes into the net during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal players embrace in front of FC Cincinnati defender Ray Gaddis, left, at the end of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. CF Montréal won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal players embrace in front of FC Cincinnati defender Ray Gaddis, left, at the end of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. CF Montréal won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CF Montréal players embrace in front of FC Cincinnati defender Ray Gaddis, left, at the end of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. CF Montréal won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

