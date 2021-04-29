X

Monterrey, Columbus Crew draw 2-2 in Champions League

Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz (12) dribbles between Monterrey defender Adrian Mora (2) and midfielder Jonathan González (25) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew midfielder Luis Diaz (12) dribbles between Monterrey defender Adrian Mora (2) and midfielder Jonathan González (25) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

news | 34 minutes ago
Jose Alvarado scored in stoppage time to give Monterrey a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored in stoppage time to give Monterrey a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Ake Loba scored against the defending MLS Cup champions in the ninth minute. Monterrey, which has lost three straight Liga MX games, was without key players Vincent Janssen, Maxi Meza and Ponchito González.

Pedro Santos scored the equalizer for Columbus in the 65th minute before Zelarayan’s goal in the 87th gave the Crew a brief lead.

Columbus' Lucas Zelarayan was given a yellow card in the 12th minute that will force him to miss next Wednesday's game at Monterrey.

The Crew were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in both 2010 and 2011. Monterrey has won the tournament four times in the last decade.

The winner of this quarterfinal will face the Toronto-Cruz Azul winner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) dribbles around Monterrey midfielder Jonathan González (25) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) dribbles around Monterrey midfielder Jonathan González (25) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes (11) collides with Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas (22) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes (11) collides with Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas (22) in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

Columbus Crew fans cheer in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match against Monterrey at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew fans cheer in the first half of the CONCACAF Champions League soccer match against Monterrey at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.