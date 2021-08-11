Montas scheduled to start for Oakland against Cleveland

The Indians are 29-25 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Athletics are 31-23 on the road. The Oakland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino notched his fifth victory and Seth Brown went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Nick Wittgren took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 50 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .576.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.