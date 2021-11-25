Monmouth puts streak on line vs Cincy

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric George Papas is averaging 19.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Walker Miller is also a primary contributor, producing 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by David DeJulius, who is averaging 12.7 points.GIFTED GEORGE: Papas has connected on 48.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last three games. He's also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 55.5.