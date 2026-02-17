Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cortland Maplewood 69, Bristol 37
Dublin Jerome 50, Canal Winchester Harvest 47
Gibsonburg 57, Lakeside Danbury 29
Hubbard 37, Cortland Lakeview 32
Louisville 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 38
Millersport 64, Corning Miller 43
Portsmouth Notre Dame 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 9
Stewart Federal Hocking 75, Glouster Trimble 59
Warren JFK 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 49
Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Crooksville 28
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 11=
Marietta 50, Washington C.H. 44
Thornville Sheridan 69, Chillicothe 14
Region 12=
Bellbrook 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8
Division IV=
Region 15=
Gallipolis Gallia 50, McArthur Vinton County 46
Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Jackson 35
Waverly 59, South Point 27
Region 16=
Eaton 67, Day. Meadowdale 32
Division V=
Region 19=
Wellston 40, Pomeroy Meigs 35
Region 20=
Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. Deer Park 24
Williamsburg 62, Cin. Seven Hills 32
Division VI=
Region 23=
Belpre 53, Peebles 52
Lucasville Valley 50, Beaver Eastern 35
Lynchburg-Clay 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28
RULH 47, Leesburg Fairfield 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/