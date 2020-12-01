Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Ashville Teays Valley 33
Batavia 62, Norwood 47
Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Van Buren 40
Byesville Meadowbrook 56, Barnesville 42
Caldwell 31, Strasburg-Franklin 24
Cambridge 46, New Concord John Glenn 41
Canal Fulton Northwest 100, Alliance 24
Carlisle 57, Tipp City Bethel 36
Chardon 64, Jefferson Area 35
Chillicothe Unioto 37, Jackson 35
Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Withrow 38
Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Oak Hills 46
Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51
Elmore Woodmore 73, Port Clinton 34
Franklin 54, Hamilton Ross 33
Galion Northmor 56, Bucyrus 41
Green 77, Massillon 32
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Lynchburg-Clay 39
Martins Ferry 55, Bellaire 48
Massillon Perry 77, Louisville 68
Miller City 53, Cory-Rawson 40
Milton-Union 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 34
Mt. Gilead 59, Utica 31
New Boston Glenwood 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21
Newark Licking Valley 66, Hebron Lakewood 27
Norton 63, Mayfield 33
Norwalk St. Paul 54, Sandusky St. Mary 41
Pomeroy Meigs 48, Belpre 21
Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Portsmouth Clay 26
Proctorville Fairland 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
Salem 62, Hanoverton United 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, New Matamoras Frontier 46
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31
Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50
Springboro 59, Lebanon 41
Steubenville 58, Rayland Buckeye 39
Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Worthington Christian 52
Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Findlay 27
Tol. Whitmer 55, Fremont Ross 46
Tree of Life 46, Genoa Christian 45
Trenton Edgewood 58, Cin. Wyoming 34
W. Liberty-Salem 39, Casstown Miami E. 34
Wapakoneta 58, St. Henry 30
Wheelersburg 65, Lucasville Valley 27
Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine vs. Cin. Riverside Academy, ppd.
Harrod Allen E. vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Marietta, ppd.
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Sycamore Mohawk vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd. to Dec 28th.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Latham Western, ppd.
