Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 40, Mowrystown Whiteoak 31

Bellaire 54, St. Clairsville 33

Belmont Union Local 66, Martins Ferry 19

Bryan 68, Edgerton 30

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33, E. Liverpool 31

Carlisle 42, Day. Christian 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Macedonia Nordonia 48

Columbiana 61, Lisbon David Anderson 27

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Austintown Fitch 31

E. Palestine 35, Youngs. Valley Christian 32

Girard 40, Columbiana Crestview 38

Hamilton Ross 61, Cin. Wyoming 45

Heartland Christian 53, Campbell Memorial 29

Jackson 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41

Kinsman Badger 53, Southington Chalker 34

Legacy Christian 38, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32

Loveland 50, Lebanon 36

Marietta 43, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Mogadore 66, Lowellville 51

New Bremen 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

New Middletown Spring. 44, Hubbard 35

Niles McKinley 38, Youngs. Chaney High School 25

Poland Seminary 51, Youngs. Boardman 48

Pomeroy Meigs 54, McArthur Vinton County 39

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Batavia 39

Shaker Hts. 60, Eastlake North 45

Sherwood Fairview 45, Wauseon 40

Struthers 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Vienna Mathews 47, Windham 29

W. Unity Hilltop 59, Hicksville 24

Warren JFK 54, Warren Champion 33

Wheelersburg 80, Beaver Eastern 13

Williamsburg 58, RULH 29

Willoughby S. 48, Maple Hts. 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, Lisbon Beaver 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Barnesville 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

