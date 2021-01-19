Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Garfield Hts. 28
Ashtabula Edgewood 50, Wickliffe 35
Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45
Bellevue 50, Vermilion 44
Belmont Union Local 81, Shadyside 57
Beloit W. Branch 46, Hudson WRA 35
Bidwell River Valley 69, Crown City S. Gallia 51
Bishop Hartley 50, Hilliard Davidson 40
Bishop Watterson 40, Dublin Scioto 35
Bradford 47, St. Henry 26
Brookfield 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49
Carrollton 52, Minerva 38
Chardon 53, Mentor 42
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51, Eastlake North 48
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 43, E. Cle. Shaw 41
Columbiana 72, Lisbon David Anderson 34
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 29
Findlay 46, Oregon Clay 19
Fitch 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 22
Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville S. 56
Jackson 36, Chillicothe 35
Kirtland 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 20
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Bishop Ready 36
Madison 71, Painesville Harvey 42
Mansfield Christian 56, Tree of Life 41
Marietta 61, Waterford 52
Martins Ferry 78, Lisbon Beaver 44
Marysville 55, Hilliard Darby 31
Mason 62, Springboro 55
Massillon Perry 64, Warren Howland 53
McArthur Vinton County 40, Beverly Ft. Frye 38
Milford 62, Cin. Anderson 38
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Ada 40
New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellbrook 51
New Paris National Trail 40, Casstown Miami E. 37
Newton Falls 53, Girard 30
Philo 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27
Richwood N. Union 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42
Sebring McKinley 54, Warren Lordstown 20
Spencerville 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Tipp City Bethel 49, Day. Christian 30
Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Greenville 20
W. Liberty-Salem 48, Versailles 36
Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 38
Windham 43, Kinsman Badger 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 12
Youngs. East 56, Warren JFK 26
Youngs. Liberty 61, Richmond Hts. 27
Youngs. Valley Christian 38, Hanoverton United 25
Classic In The Country XVIII=
Akr. Hoban 75, Thornville Sheridan 68, OT
Berlin Hiland 62, Massillon Jackson 35
Dublin Coffman 47, Pickerington Cent. 42
Las Vegas Bulldogs, Nev. 65, Reynoldsburg 61
Napoleon 49, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Newark 54, Solon 23
Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Wadsworth 26
Westerville MLK Day Classic=
Westerville N. 48, Whitehall-Yearling 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leetonia vs. E. Palestine, ppd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Lucasville Valley, ccd.
S. Webster vs. Beaver Eastern, ppd.
___
