Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater Waterloo 51, Mineral Ridge 13

Beverly Ft. Frye 40, St. Marys, W.Va. 26

Delta 50, Metamora Evergreen 39

Morral Ridgedale 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 25

New Riegel 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 24

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57, Bellevue 46

Richmond Edison 49, Lisbon Beaver 44

Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29

Waterford 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 29

Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, New Lexington 21

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 76, Xenia 32

Division II=

Region 7=

Jackson 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 37

McArthur Vinton County 48, Greenfield McClain 33

Thornville Sheridan 56, Washington C.H. 25

Waverly 50, Chillicothe 46

Division III=

Region 11=

Leesburg Fairfield 51, Oak Hill 31

Seaman N. Adams 40, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

