Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Hudson 6, Warren G. Harding 4

Massillon Perry 20, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Mentor 16, Cle. JFK 0

Uniontown Lake 12, Twinsburg 1

Willoughby South 17, Akr. Garfield 0

Region 2

Elyria 21, Maple Hts. 4

Rocky River Magnificat 14, Euclid 0

Wapakoneta 9, Lima Sr. 0

Division II

Region 7

Bidwell River Valley 6, Washington C.H. 2

Duncan Falls Philo 9, Martins Ferry 5

Gallipolis Gallia 14, Vincent Warren 10

Minerva 5, Lisbon Beaver 4

Warsaw River View 5, Cambridge 2

Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 10, Marietta 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 11, Zanesville Maysville 0

Region 11

Barnesville 5, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 4

Byesville Meadowbrook 11, St. Clairsville 1

Coshocton 10, Belmont Union Local 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 8, Bellaire 0

Minford 8, Winchester Eastern 1, suspendedp. 4th inning

Peebles 6, Albany Alexander 2

Portsmouth 4, W. Union 0, suspendedp. 4th inning

Seaman North Adams 5, Nelsonville-York 0, suspendedp. 4th inning

South Point 5, Chillicothe Southeastern 3

Uhrichsville Claymont 4, Lore City Buckeye Trail 3

West Lafayette Ridgewood 5, Rayland Buckeye Local 4

Williamsport Westfall 19, Stewart Federal Hocking 2

Region 12

Cin. McNicholas 6, Blanchester 5

New Lebanon Dixie 8, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Sabina East Clinton 16, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Spring. NE 6, Anna 5

Tipp City Bethel 4, Johnstown Greeneview 1

W. Milton Union 3, St. Paris Graham 0

Division IV

Region 13

Bristolville Bristol 11, Andrews Osborne Academy 0

Lowellville 12, Lisbon David Anderson 2

Kinsman Badger 11, Warren Lordstown 1

Wellsville 23, New Middletown Spring. 10

Region 14

Antwerp 16, Gorham Fayette 0

Continental 6, Convoy Crestview 5

Kalida 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Leipsic 15, Holgate 4

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5, Arcadia 0

N. Baltimore 23, Cory-Rawson 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16, Mansfield Christian 0

Tiffin Calvert 19, Arlington 9

Region 15

Waterford 12, New Boston Glenwood 1

Region 16

Dola Hardin Northern 6, Upper Scioto Valley 2

St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

