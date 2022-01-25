Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 52

Burton Berkshire 49, Orwell Grand Valley 47

Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54

Maumee 53, Holland Springfield 52

Medina 75, Cle. Rhodes 64

Westlake 96, Parma Hts. Holy Name 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Versailles, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

