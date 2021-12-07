Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. Marion-Franklin 35
Cin. Princeton 67, Cin. Oak Hills 52
Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Mantua Crestwood 39
Galloway Westland 78, West 62
Middlefield Cardinal 71, Wickliffe 60
Swanton 73, Northwood 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
