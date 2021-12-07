journal-news logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. Marion-Franklin 35

Cin. Princeton 67, Cin. Oak Hills 52

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Mantua Crestwood 39

Galloway Westland 78, West 62

Middlefield Cardinal 71, Wickliffe 60

Swanton 73, Northwood 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer
3
Free health screenings being offered in Middletown
4
Badin High School teacher among those winning city’s top educator honor
5
Woman shopping inside Kroger has purse snatched; Middletown man...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top