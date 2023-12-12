Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. Buchtel 28

Albany Alexander 63, Wellston 34

Archbold 48, Defiance Tinora 42

Ashtabula St. John 60, Vienna Mathews 11

Athens 56, Nelsonville-York 37

Aurora 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 30

Avon Lake 50, Bellevue 42

Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Latham Western 14

Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 43

Bellaire 44, Belmont Union Local 35

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55, Spring. Shawnee 25

Blanchester 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 52

Bloom-Carroll 63, Baltimore Liberty Union 21

Bristol 65, Windham 56

Brookfield 44, Youngs. Liberty 14

Bryan 57, Edgerton 32

Carlisle 36, New Paris National Trail 33

Carrollton 58, Steubenville 48

Chardon 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 35

Cin. Wyoming 58, Hamilton Ross 48

Cle. St. Joseph 57, Austintown Fitch 44

Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Galloway Westland 45

Columbiana 46, Wellsville 22

Columbiana Crestview 63, Campbell Memorial 5

Cortland Maplewood 54, Fairport Harbor Harding 19

Covington 44, Russia 37

Danville 66, Cols. Patriot Prep 20

Day. Carroll 68, Wilmington 46

E. Palestine 40, Leetonia 10

Girard 34, Canfield S. Range 19

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, E. Can. 28

Hamilton 58, Cin. NW 16

Kinsman Badger 66, Andover Pymatuning Valley 41

Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Newton Falls 33

Lebanon 68, Ursuline Academy 51

Legacy Christian 49, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Lima Perry 61, Pandora-Gilboa 50

Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Woodward 22

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 23

Lynchburg-Clay 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 24

Milan Edison 48, Madonna, W.Va. 36

Mineral Ridge 70, McDonald 34

Minford 59, Chillicothe 33

Mowrystown Whiteoak 42, Leesburg Fairfield 31

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Sebring McKinley 20

N. Olmsted 59, Lorain Clearview 21

N. Ridgeville 59, Amherst Steele 51

New Bremen 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 41

Niles McKinley 56, Cortland Lakeview 52

Poland Seminary 45, Hubbard 28

Proctorville Fairland 75, Ironton 23

RULH 45, W. Union 43

Salineville Southern 50, Hanoverton United 44

Seaman N. Adams 49, Portsmouth W. 40

Stewart Federal Hocking 49, McConnelsville Morgan 32

Struthers 35, Youngs. East 29

Vincent Warren 55, Linsly, W.Va. 38

Warren Champion 58, Garrettsville Garfield 20

Warren JFK 51, Youngs. Mooney 48

Waynesville 62, Goshen 61

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 27

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 52

Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Monroe names new city manager
2
Middletown police investigate shooting of man at apartment complex
3
Sheriff: Trenton woman identified in deadly Butler County crash
4
From Hamilton to Hollywood: Rico Grady’s story of becoming actor starts...
5
Trial slated to begin for one of 2 men charged in West Chester...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top