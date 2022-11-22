Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 56, Atwater Waterloo 50
Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. Boardman 40
Amherst Steele 69, Twinsburg 41
Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Jefferson Area 26
Austintown Fitch 92, Ashtabula Lakeside 14
Batavia 59, Wilmington 57
Batavia Clermont NE 44, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32
Bellbrook 63, Miamisburg 43
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Vienna Mathews 36
Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Dalton 30
Cin. Deer Park 58, Cin. Hughes 31
Cin. McNicholas 50, Cin. Mariemont 40
Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Middletown 40
Columbia Station Columbia 54, N. Olmsted 37
Columbiana Crestview 63, Lisbon Beaver 34
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Eastlake North 65, Aurora 30
Edon 32, Antwerp 16
Hubbard 43, Kinsman Badger 35
Jackson 56, McArthur Vinton County 19
Kenton 58, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42
Lees Creek E. Clinton 48, Bethel-Tate 32
Liberty Center 58, W. Unity Hilltop 41
Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Medina Buckeye 27
Marietta 77, Albany Alexander 24
Mentor Lake Cath. 55, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36
Mogadore 53, Windham 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22
Newton Falls 42, Warren JFK 37
Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 43
Old Fort 63, Attica Seneca E. 34
Orange 64, Cle. E. Tech 12
Oregon Clay 40, Metamora Evergreen 31
Oxford Talawanda 61, Germantown Valley View 29
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Fairview 25
Peebles 74, Hillsboro 51
Richmond Edison 40, Wellsville 28
Sardinia Eastern Brown 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Seaman N. Adams 51, Fairfield 37
Strongsville 59, Shaker Hts. 51
Uhrichsville Claymont 41, St. Clairsville 32
Williamsburg 51, Georgetown 42
Willoughby S. 52, Bedford 11
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 7
Youngs. Chaney High School 26, Campbell Memorial 25
Western High School Tip Off=
Chillicothe Huntington 63, Beaver Eastern 31
Piketon 42, Latham Western 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Harrison, ccd.
Heartland Christian vs. Cortland Maplewood, ccd.
New Philadelphia vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/