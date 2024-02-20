Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 40
Hudson WRA 63, Erie McDowell, Pa. 26
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 15=
Hannibal River 60, Newcomerstown 19
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Longtime Fairfield orthodontist ‘set an example how to live a life’
2
WATCH: Middletown High School special needs student featured on...
3
Coding, cyber security learning popular among Lakota students
4
Book by local author, illustrator honored by national award
5
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ returns to West Chester with...