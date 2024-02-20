Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 40

Hudson WRA 63, Erie McDowell, Pa. 26

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 15=

Hannibal River 60, Newcomerstown 19

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Longtime Fairfield orthodontist ‘set an example how to live a life’
2
WATCH: Middletown High School special needs student featured on...
3
Coding, cyber security learning popular among Lakota students
4
Book by local author, illustrator honored by national award
5
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ returns to West Chester with...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top