Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooklyn 65, Middlefield Cardinal 62
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Crestline 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
