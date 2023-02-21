Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mansfield Christian 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 49
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. West Clermont 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, Lebanon 45
Division II=
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 70, New Lexington 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Marietta 40
Proctorville Fairland 61, Circleville 23
Thornville Sheridan 73, Athens 49
Region 8=
Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 27
Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Goshen 56
Division III=
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Mechanicsburg 55
Worthington Christian 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 47, W. Liberty-Salem 27
Cols. Africentric 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Marion Pleasant 33
Versailles 47, Casstown Miami E. 30
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 47, Jackson Center 33
Russia 47, Botkins 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/