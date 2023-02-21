X
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mansfield Christian 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 49

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. West Clermont 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, Lebanon 45

Division II=

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 70, New Lexington 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Marietta 40

Proctorville Fairland 61, Circleville 23

Thornville Sheridan 73, Athens 49

Region 8=

Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 27

Cin. Summit Country Day 62, Goshen 56

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Mechanicsburg 55

Worthington Christian 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 47, W. Liberty-Salem 27

Cols. Africentric 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Marion Pleasant 33

Versailles 47, Casstown Miami E. 30

Division IV=

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 47, Jackson Center 33

Russia 47, Botkins 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

