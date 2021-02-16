Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bidwell River Valley 51, Marion Pleasant 36
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Warren Champion 36
Northside Christian 54, Shekinah Christian 8
Painesville Riverside 63, Madison 54
Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Cin. St. Ursula 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban vs. North Allegheny, Pa., ccd.
Akr. Manchester vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. New Riegel, ppd.
Lakewood vs. Fairview, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/