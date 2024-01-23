Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36
Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. North 30
Albany Alexander 50, Wellston 29
Barnesville 67, Bridgeport 13
Bedford 55, Brooklyn 45
Belmont Union Local 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 41
Berlin Hiland 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Marietta 35
Bishop Watterson 60, Richwood N. Union 30
Blanchester 55, Batavia Clermont NE 40
Bristol 56, Warren Lordstown 4
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Richmond Edison 47
Canfield S. Range 54, Cortland Lakeview 36
Casstown Miami E. 26, Anna 18
Chardon NDCL 75, Andrews Osborne Academy 31
Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Lebanon 35
Cin. Wyoming 50, Cin. Seven Hills 41
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 36, Elyria Open Door 23
Cols. Marion-Franklin 74, Cols. Independence 65
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Africentric 45
Columbiana 50, Wellsville 29
Columbiana Crestview 60, Brookfield 14
Day. Meadowdale 68, Day. Dunbar 24
E. Palestine 47, Leetonia 17
Fostoria 37, Rossford 23
Franklin Furnace Green 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32
Garrettsville Garfield 64, Campbell Memorial 45
Germantown Valley View 36, Carlisle 33
Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 35
Harrod Allen E. 62, Celina 35
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 60, Bard Cleveland 28
Holgate 46, Swanton 38
Hudson WRA 61, Gates Mills Hawken 9
Independence 49, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
Jackson 63, Fairfield 55
Kent Roosevelt 57, Akr. Springfield 19
Kidron Cent. Christian 51, Crestline 12
Kinsman Badger 64, Vienna Mathews 15
Lisbon David Anderson 32, Youngs. Valley Christian 12
Lynchburg-Clay 62, Greenfield McClain 36
Maple Hts. 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 42
Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 17
Mayfield 74, Chesterland W. Geauga 49
McArthur Vinton County 63, Glouster Trimble 29
McDonald 53, Sebring McKinley 22
Morgan 44, Christian Community School 35
Morral Ridgedale 52, Marion Elgin 50
New Bremen 40, Houston 28
New Middletown Spring. 47, Lowellville 25
Newton Falls 32, Youngs. Liberty 25
Oak Glen, W.Va. 56, Beaver 39
Peebles 56, Hillsboro 50
Poland Seminary 59, Niles McKinley 38
Portsmouth 69, Coal Grove 35
Portsmouth W. 55, Waverly 24
Proctorville Fairland 94, Ironton 17
Ravenna 36, Garfield Hts. 34
S. Webster 46, Wheelersburg 35
Salineville Southern 70, Hanoverton United 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Manchester 19
Sheffield Brookside 40, Lorain Clearview 39
Springfield 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, E. Liverpool 48
Struthers 48, Hubbard 47
Sycamore Mohawk 39, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24
W. Liberty-Salem 58, Urbana 49
Warren Champion 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 47
Warren Harding 47, Youngs. East 21
Waynesville 48, Bellbrook 46
Wickliffe 47, Beachwood 27
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Hannibal River 62
Youngs. Mooney 55, Girard 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sherwood Fairview vs. Edon, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/