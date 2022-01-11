Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 37, Baltimore Liberty Union 33
Amherst Steele 62, Lorain Clearview 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Creston Norwayne 19
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51, Piqua 16
Belmont Union Local 69, Bellaire 33
Bristol 66, Kinsman Badger 29
Chardon 59, Burton Berkshire 40
Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 24
Eastlake North 58, Bedford 16
Elmore Woodmore 48, Port Clinton 17
Elyria Cath. 58, Grafton Midview 45
Fairfield 79, W. Union 57
Franklin Furnace Green 55, Portsmouth Clay 40
Granville Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 22
Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 20
Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 30
Howard E. Knox 64, Crestline 17
Jackson 51, Albany Alexander 43
Kirtland 33, Chagrin Falls 28
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Zanesville Maysville 31
Linsly, W.Va. 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53
Martins Ferry 48, Cambridge 37
McArthur Vinton County 66, Chillicothe 44
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Mt. Vernon 43
Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 43
Oak Hill 50, Bidwell River Valley 40
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 39
Painesville Harvey 36, Cornerstone Christian 26
Painesville Riverside 51, Chardon NDCL 46
Peebles 50, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Poland Seminary 58, Hubbard 30
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Latham Western 35
Richmond Edison 51, E. Liverpool 50
Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Seaman N. Adams 50
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, W. Liberty-Salem 28
Thomas Worthington 52, Hilliard Darby 40
Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 18
Tol. Bowsher 65, Metamora Evergreen 49
Wellington 43, New London 17
Westerville Cent. 65, Galloway Westland 30
Wheelersburg 55, S. Webster 47
Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38
Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 35
Youngs. Valley Christian 45, E. Palestine 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
