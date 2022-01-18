Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 52, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Liberty Center 37

Caledonia River Valley 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 50

Cin. Sycamore 40, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38

Columbus Grove 62, Ft. Jennings 20

Convoy Crestview 58, Van Wert 40

Fredericktown 53, Ontario 27

Granville Christian 62, Genoa Christian 44

Hamilton Badin 49, Hamilton Ross 37

Harrison 45, Oxford Talawanda 36

Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 26

Milford 76, Tol. St. Ursula 41

Newport, Ky. 58, Cin. Riverview East 13

Oberlin Firelands 52, Amherst Steele 47

Powell Village Academy 45, Vermilion 44

Regis Jesuit, Colo. 50, Shaker Hts. 49

Sherwood Fairview 59, Edon 43

Tipp City Bethel 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 24

W. Unity Hilltop 46, Pioneer N. Central 34

Warrensville Hts. 53, Notre Dame Academy 49

Westerville S. 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

