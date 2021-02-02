Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 59, Athens 32
Antwerp 44, Pioneer N. Central 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 47, Vincent Warren 35
Bishop Fenwick 62, Cin. Hughes 61
Bristol 42, Andover Pymatuning Valley 37
Bryan 50, Van Wert 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Chardon 55, Perry 52
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 56
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Painesville Riverside 50
Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Centennial 44
Columbiana 70, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Creston Norwayne 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 22
Day. Oakwood 54, Eaton 38
Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28
Garfield Hts. 53, Richmond Hts. 37
Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Independence 24
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Mentor Lake Cath. 31
Girard 59, Cortland Lakeview 45
Grafton Midview 56, Amherst Steele 22
Ironton Rock Hill 45, Natoma, Kan. 8
Kettering Alter 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Legacy Christian 44, Day. Christian 18
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Hilliard Davidson 49
Logan 51, Chillicothe 42
Miamisburg 61, Lebanon 48
Middletown Madison Senior 37, Carlisle 28
New Madison Tri-Village 77, Clayton Northmont 28
New Middletown Spring. 39, Mineral Ridge 38
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Perrysburg 49, Holland Springfield 41
Portsmouth W. 52, S. Webster 37
Reedsville Eastern 52, Racine Southern 26
Rocky River Lutheran W. 53, Fairview 32
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Elyria Cath. 34
Rootstown 51, Mogadore 38
Struthers 40, Hubbard 31
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Riverside Stebbins 31
Vandalia Butler 34, Troy Christian 27
W. Unity Hilltop 50, Edon 32
Wadsworth 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 34
Warren Harding 66, Warrensville Hts. 40
Warren Howland 73, Youngs. Liberty 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Byesville Meadowbrook 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sardinia Eastern Brown vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, ppd.
Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Houston, ppd.
Urbana vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ppd.
___
