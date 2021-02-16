Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beloit W. Branch 53, Atwater Waterloo 45
Bishop Watterson 55, Marysville 39
Canal Winchester 62, Westerville N. 54
Centerville 84, ISA Academy 74, 2OT
Collins Western Reserve 72, New London 50
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Brooklyn 28
Grafton Midview 69, Painesville Harvey 39
Hanoverton United 71, Warren Lordstown 48
Heartland Christian 64, Warren JFK 61
Oregon Clay 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 38
Richmond Hts. 79, Medina 76
Vienna Mathews 79, Kinsman Badger 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Antwerp vs. Ft. Wayne Luers, Ind., ppd.
Cle. VASJ vs. Mentor, ccd.
Defiance Tinora vs. Tol. Woodward, ppd.
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.
Portsmouth vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.
Vermilion vs. Clyde, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/