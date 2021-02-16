X

Monday's Scores

news | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit W. Branch 53, Atwater Waterloo 45

Bishop Watterson 55, Marysville 39

Canal Winchester 62, Westerville N. 54

Centerville 84, ISA Academy 74, 2OT

Collins Western Reserve 72, New London 50

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Brooklyn 28

Grafton Midview 69, Painesville Harvey 39

Hanoverton United 71, Warren Lordstown 48

Heartland Christian 64, Warren JFK 61

Oregon Clay 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 38

Richmond Hts. 79, Medina 76

Vienna Mathews 79, Kinsman Badger 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Antwerp vs. Ft. Wayne Luers, Ind., ppd.

Cle. VASJ vs. Mentor, ccd.

Defiance Tinora vs. Tol. Woodward, ppd.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.

Vermilion vs. Clyde, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

