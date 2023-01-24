Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Eastmoor 46
Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39
Cin. Clark Montessori 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 49
Cin. Sycamore 70, Cin. La Salle 48
Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Mifflin 57
Cols. Patriot Prep 73, Danville 43
Day. Ponitz Tech. 73, Versailles 64
Delta 45, Bowling Green 43
Kettering Fairmont 60, Springboro 46
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Corning Miller 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 46
Maumee 52, Oak Harbor 51
N. Lewisburg Triad 55, Spring. Greenon 47
Northside Christian 63, Groveport Madison Christian 27
Pickerington Cent. 49, Cols. Africentric 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Cols. St. Charles 36
Trotwood-Madison 64, Cin. Gamble Montessori 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/