Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Belmont Union Local 56, St. Clairsville 50

Castalia Margaretta 79, Tol. Waite 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 44

Danville 56, Granville Christian 53

Delta 48, Metamora Evergreen 45

Dublin Jerome 47, Bishop Watterson 42

Genoa Area 41, Millbury Lake 38

Genoa Christian 52, Delaware Christian 42

Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

New Richmond 65, Goshen 58

Philo 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 31

Richwood N. Union 58, Lewistown Indian Lake 53

Thornville Sheridan 68, Warsaw River View 67

Versailles 58, Delphos St. John's 42

W. Jefferson 44, Mechanicsburg 35

W. Unity Hilltop 81, Monclova Christian 22

Waynesfield-Goshen 66, Morral Ridgedale 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

