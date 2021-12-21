Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 36
Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Massillon Tuslaw 32
Belmont Union Local 48, Vincent Warren 40
Beloit W. Branch 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 30
Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 28
Brookville 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Cin. McNicholas 51, Bishop Fenwick 46
Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. Aiken 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 42
Continental 31, Lima Perry 27
Dublin Coffman 58, Dublin Jerome 20
Geneva 78, Painesville Riverside 77, OT
Georgetown 38, New Richmond 32
Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25
Jackson 43, Chillicothe Unioto 34
Lakeside Danbury 55, Tol. Ottawa Hills 25
Latham Western 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28
Lexington 55, Clyde 46
London Madison Plains 45, Williamsport Westfall 42
Lorain Clearview 61, Garrett Morgan 6
Marietta 54, Dover 43
Martins Ferry 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 48
McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 35
McDermott Scioto NW 48, W. Union 42
Milan Edison 38, New London 28
Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Zanesville 35
Mogadore 45, Mantua Crestwood 41
Monroeville 61, Fremont St. Joseph 51
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Cin. Anderson 41
New Philadelphia 68, Dresden Tri-Valley 64
Newark 57, Westerville N. 38
Oxford Talawanda 45, Middletown Madison Senior 42, OT
Perrysburg 45, Tol. St. Ursula 27
Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Heath 24
Portsmouth W. 57, Minford 50
Racine Southern 60, Corning Miller 22
Richwood N. Union 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 47
Rockford Parkway 54, Celina 19
Shadyside 71, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 61
Spring. NW 56, Day. Stivers 20
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58, Caldwell 47
Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Hebron Lakewood 40
Tol. Whitmer 59, Notre Dame Academy 41
Tree of Life 61, Danville 56
Uniontown Lake 42, Massillon 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/