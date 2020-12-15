Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 69, Pomeroy Meigs 48
Berlin Center Western Reserve 83, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Canal Fulton Northwest 85, Akr. Coventry 20
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton 25
Cornerstone Christian 82, Christian Community School 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Fairview 33
Doylestown Chippewa 90, Wooster 56
Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 41
Leetonia 63, Salineville Southern 32
Legacy Christian 64, Day. Christian 36
Lisbon Beaver 54, Richmond Edison 46
Marietta 65, Cambridge 41
Mayfield 32, Mentor Lake Cath. 30
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Cin. Princeton 44
Nelsonville-York 66, Athens 48
Ottoville 68, Coldwater 59
Paulding 64, Montpelier 43
Philo 39, Uhrichsville Claymont 36
Portsmouth W. 69, Minford 48
Richmond, Ind. 30, Clayton Northmont 27
Rocky River Magnificat 48, Castalia Margaretta 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Barnesville 44
Sidney 65, Piqua 32
Tipp City Bethel 48, Urbana 46
Tol. St. Ursula 63, Findlay 38
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Coshocton 27
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, London Madison Plains 28
Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Steubenville 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.
Danville vs. Centerburg, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Lima Shawnee vs. Delphos St. John's, ppd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Pioneer N. Central vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.
Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/