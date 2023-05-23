X

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championship

Division III

Region 11

S. Webster 3, Frankfort Adena 2

Division IV

Region 15

Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Racine Southern 0

