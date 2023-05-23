Monday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championship
Division III
Region 11
S. Webster 3, Frankfort Adena 2
Division IV
Region 15
Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1
Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Racine Southern 0
In Other News
1
Man admits guilt in West Chester Twp. crash that killed teen
2
‘Rest easy good boy,’ Retired Middletown police dog dies
3
Middletown seeks to reduce disruption caused by those who congregate at...
4
Middletown High School coffee shop provides real-life job skills for...
5
Uber testing new feature in Cincinnati allowing teens to catch a ride