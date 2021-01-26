X

Monday's Scores

news | 32 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Africentric 85, West 54

Cols. Beechcroft 80, East 50

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38

Cols. Linden-McKinley 69, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. Northland 84, Cols. Whetstone 43

Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Cols. Briggs 51

Lisbon Beaver 61, Hanoverton United 53

Marion Harding 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 40

Oregon Clay 59, Metamora Evergreen 39

Rossford 75, Tontogany Otsego 37

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 26

Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Tol. Start 57, Tol. Waite 26

Vanlue 62, Arcadia 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jackson vs. Minford, ppd. to Jan 25th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

