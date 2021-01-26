Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Africentric 85, West 54
Cols. Beechcroft 80, East 50
Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 38
Cols. Linden-McKinley 69, Cols. Centennial 39
Cols. Northland 84, Cols. Whetstone 43
Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Cols. Briggs 51
Lisbon Beaver 61, Hanoverton United 53
Marion Harding 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 40
Oregon Clay 59, Metamora Evergreen 39
Rossford 75, Tontogany Otsego 37
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Richmond Edison 26
Thomas Worthington 75, Gahanna Lincoln 49
Tol. Start 57, Tol. Waite 26
Vanlue 62, Arcadia 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jackson vs. Minford, ppd. to Jan 25th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/