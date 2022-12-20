journal-news logo
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT

Bowling Green 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 35

Cols. Africentric 78, Cin. College Prep. 55

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29

Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36

Maumee 72, Tontogany Otsego 35

Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46

Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Utica 50, Marion Elgin 43

Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

