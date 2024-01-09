Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 48, Akr. Firestone 45
Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. East 19
Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Warren Lordstown 15
Beachwood 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 24
Bellaire 60, Martins Ferry 46
Belmont Union Local 53, Cambridge 17
Berlin Center Western Reserve 37, Lowellville 30
Berlin Hiland 79, Uhrichsville Claymont 20
Bidwell River Valley 59, Racine Southern 24
Caldwell 66, Bridgeport 33
Canfield S. Range 50, Niles McKinley 21
Cin. Winton Woods 80, Trotwood-Madison 6
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39, Warren Harding 36
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 27
Columbiana 53, E. Palestine 22
Columbiana Crestview 65, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27
Cortland Lakeview 43, Struthers 39
Cortland Maplewood 65, Vienna Mathews 30
Elyria Open Door 40, Mentor Christian 36
Frankfort Adena 58, Jackson 57
Franklin Furnace Green 45, Portsmouth Clay 26
Fremont Ross 41, Findlay 29
Gallipolis Gallia 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37
Garrettsville Garfield 30, Brookfield 27
Geneva 64, Willoughby S. 35
Girard 47, Hubbard 36
Hannibal River 58, Shadyside 22
Hanoverton United 46, Lisbon David Anderson 18
Hudson WRA 68, Cle. VASJ 32
Kinsman Badger 67, Ashtabula St. John 30
Latham Western 31, Oak Hill 10
Lebanon 59, Loveland 37
Loudonville 66, Mogadore 22
Marietta 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
Mechanicsburg 61, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37
Middletown Madison Senior 67, Blanchester 31
Milford 49, Cin. McNicholas 42
Mineral Ridge 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37
Mogadore Field 65, Independence 23
New London 58, Norwalk St. Paul 23
New Middletown Spring. 53, McDonald 25
Plymouth 40, Sullivan Black River 37
Portsmouth 55, Proctorville Fairland 51
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 32
Rossford 49, Oregon Stritch 37
Salem 55, Youngs. Ursuline 47
Salineville Southern 60, Leetonia 19
Warren Champion 52, Newton Falls 19
Wellsville 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 24
Windham 52, Fairport Harbor Harding 19
Wintersville Indian Creek 69, St. Clairsville 22
Youngs. Liberty 27, Campbell Memorial 21
Zanesville Maysville 59, Coshocton 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Warren JFK vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/